ZClassic Trading 39% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 39% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.11 million and $11,335.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00482651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00115434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

