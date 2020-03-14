Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 904,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.42 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

