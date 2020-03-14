Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 47,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Zedge worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $1.16 on Friday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

