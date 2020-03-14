ZEON Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 108% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $3,213.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02248354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00195405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00041153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,874,120 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

