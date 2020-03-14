ZMINE Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $112,759.66 and $27.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00037670 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00391153 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001046 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011357 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

