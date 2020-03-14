Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

