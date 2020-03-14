Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Announces Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN remained flat at $$0.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

