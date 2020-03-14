ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.38 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $74,508.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00018041 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.02236598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00026784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

