ZumCoin Tops One Day Volume of $50.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $404,625.11 and $50.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

