1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $31.29 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00014634 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $38,439.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00664157 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018710 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,298 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.