21,719 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

Shares of NOW opened at $287.67 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,104 shares of company stock valued at $30,796,087. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

