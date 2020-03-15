32,013 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,521,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.