361 Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

361 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of 361 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

