361 Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

361 Capital LLC decreased its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 0.7% of 361 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE MTG opened at $9.69 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

