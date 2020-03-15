36,908 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $125.86 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

