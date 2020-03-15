3DCoin Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 77.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $107,395.78 and approximately $47.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002080 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

