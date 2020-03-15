4NEW Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,528.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $7,537.26 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.02288727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00193975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00112028 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LATOKEN, BitForex, Exrates, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

