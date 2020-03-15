64,584 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,346,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,451. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

