84,520 Shares in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Essent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,938,000 after buying an additional 128,436 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 586,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 198,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ESNT traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 1,467,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

