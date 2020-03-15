ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.74% of ABM Industries worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 304.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

