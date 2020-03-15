Acoin (ACOIN) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded down 29.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Acoin has traded 66.2% lower against the dollar. Acoin has a market capitalization of $9,592.44 and approximately $42.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

