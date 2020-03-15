Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,640 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $207.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.79.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

