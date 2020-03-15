aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $30.06 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, Hotbit, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $24.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112127 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ABCC, GOPAX, Allbit, Hotbit, BCEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, BigONE, OKEx, Bancor Network, Koinex, CoinTiger, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Gate.io, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

