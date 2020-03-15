Aeternity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.12 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $27.99 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tokenomy, Radar Relay and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001317 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 350,164,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,343,466 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, BigONE, Liqui, OKEx, BitMart, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Binance, OOOBTC, CoinBene, Zebpay, FCoin, Koinex, IDAX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Crex24, Gate.io, LATOKEN, HADAX, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

