Aion Price Hits $0.0575 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Binance. Aion has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 53.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112127 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Liqui, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Radar Relay, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.