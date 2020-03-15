Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,571,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,900,000 shares during the quarter. Akebia Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 16.45% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $123,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $5.88 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $699.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

