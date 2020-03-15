Akroma (AKA) Trading Down 36.7% Over Last Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $3,085.85 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.02330754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00093827 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.