Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

BABA stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $470.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

