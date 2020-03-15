Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ARLP stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.97%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

ARLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.