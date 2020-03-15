Alpha Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,277.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $3,306.22 and $10,277.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008316 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,235,976 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.