Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alphatec by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphatec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

