ALQO (XLQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. ALQO has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $670.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019539 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004040 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

