Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -265.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

