Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,009 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,227,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,849,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,399,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

NYSE PSA opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.53. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $201.19 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

