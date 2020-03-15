Amalgamated Bank Buys 5,245 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 973,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 411,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

