Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

EQR stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. Equity Residential has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

