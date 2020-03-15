Amalgamated Bank Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,138,000 after buying an additional 112,140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 608,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,530,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.