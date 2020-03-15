Amalgamated Bank Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

NYSE:IQV opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

