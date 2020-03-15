Amalgamated Bank Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.98.

NYSE:OXY opened at $14.26 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

