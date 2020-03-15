Amalgamated Bank Has $5.88 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

