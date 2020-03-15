Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a one year low of $125.04 and a one year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,766 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,534 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.