Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.99. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.