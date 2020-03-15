Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

