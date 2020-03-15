Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total value of $5,672,007.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock worth $50,974,388 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $414.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $603.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $390.02 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

