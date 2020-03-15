Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,672.00 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.