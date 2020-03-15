Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

