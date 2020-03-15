Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00010156 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 56.2% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.88 million and $155,223.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 12,324,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,490,627 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

