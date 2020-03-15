AmsterdamCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $20,343.06 and $65.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 65.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

