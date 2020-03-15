Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Biomerica also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.53.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

