Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 9,590,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,150,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

